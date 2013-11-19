I Love This Crazy Stunt Video/Ad

I was having dinner downtown with a few friends yesterday and one of them showed me this absolutely incredible Volvo ad. It looks fake, but it’s not! Those trucks are actually moving backwards – I sh*t you not. I hardly recognized Jean-Claude Van Damme, his face looks so, uhm, altered. Pretty impressive though, I must say.

It sounds like he says he’s been down his fair share of dumpy roads, no? LOL It’s also pretty funny how much he talks himself up… Body crafted to perfection? I mean, come on! 😉