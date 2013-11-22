Romantic Weekend Away

Mike and I have both been working super hard lately, so when a great boutique hotel in the mountains invited us to stay, we jumped at the opportunity. It’s about a 4 hour drive from NYC, so we jumped in the car yesterday at around noon, put Sirius on the Christmas music station (yes, I’m one of those people), and headed out. Within in an hour we realized that we’re actually super hungry, and stopped in Greenwich Connecticut. I’d never been before, but I’d hear it’s a lot like the Hamptons. I only really checked out the main street, but yeah, it’s like the Hamptons on steroids. Every shop you could imagine, from Saks, to Tiffany & Co., to Rag & Bone… this town is set up for shopping.

We found a cute little restaurant with lots of vegan and gluten-free options called Organic Planet. We had a truly delicious meal there — butternut squash soup with pineapple and nutmeg and a few other things in it. So super delicious. We also tried fresh coconut water straight from the coconut (I always thought my first time trying that would be somewhere coconuts are native, not in the North-Eastern US, but that’s another topic), and after we were done they opened it up and we got to scoop it out. A fun experience.

On the walk back to the car we passed several groups of women, all decked out in their Montpellier ski jackets, fur boots and Chanel sunglasses, gossiping about other women who weren’t around. What’s that saying again? Oh, “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.” Again, another topic for another day.

Check back later as I’ll be posting all about the gorgeous hotel we’re staying at (we have a bathtub in our bedroom!) xox Hilary

What are your favorite weekend getaways?