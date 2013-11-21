Share The Love

Like me on Facebook (with "Notifications") for fresh posts!

Great Christmas Gifts

So, my hubby is in bed right now. He’s not feeling well, but he’s been munching Echinacea, Vit C, Zinc and Oscillococcinum (why on earth did they name it that??), so hopefully he’ll feel better soon. Later today we’ll be driving to Vermont for a romantic weekend away at a fab Relais & Chateaux property (more to come on that tomorrow). I guess I should be packing, but instead I’m using this time to scout for Christmas gifts online.

fashion-for-action

He reads this blog (obvi) so I can’t tell you exactly what I got him (yet). But last night we went to Fashion for Action (a charity fundraiser and shopping event for Housing Works, a charity my hubby is on the board of) and I spent the whole time going through the men’s clothing and pulling items for him. I figure I have more than enough clothing, but he really needed some stuff, like a velvet blazer (every man should have one), some shirts for going out at night, and a slick, nighttime black blazer. Well, we found all that plus this amazingly thin gray suit that’s just gorgeous. I also picked up a few boxes of sexy undies (for him, but really for me).

If you’re doing some shopping, I have a couple of great suggestions… They’re uber-luxury and ON SALE! Click the pic to go to check out the details:

hoodie2

hoodie1

Do you have any suggestions for great Christmas gifts?

21
Nov
2013

  • Latest Pics

    Sorry:

    - Instagram feed not found.

  • Topics

    advice apps art Articles Banksy Beauty Broadway Canada celebrities college corruption debt discoveries eco-friendly ethics events Family fashion feminism field guide Florida football George Clooney gifts health holidays honeymoon Jennifer Garner kids Marissa Mayer marriage Mexico NYC party crashing pets philosophy photos products Relais & Chateaux scams sex sexy shopping travel video