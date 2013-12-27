Share The Love

Like me on Facebook (with "Notifications") for fresh posts!

5 Videos I Really Love

I’ve come across some really amazing videos lately, and felt I had to share them. Here are five of my favorites:

An incredible video that will renew your faith in the world:

This is probably my favorite commercial for any beauty brand, of all time:

A powerful look at how the founding fathers may have seen the future re: the constitution:

A look at how women appeared in the media this year. So clear when it’s put together like this:

And an absolutely epic speech by Lisa Kudrow playing an presidential nominee in my favorite show, Scandal:

What videos should I add to my next list? What did you think of these ones?

27
Dec
2013

  • Latest Pics

    Sorry:

    - Instagram feed not found.

  • Topics

    advice apps art Articles Banksy Beauty Broadway Canada celebrities college corruption debt discoveries eco-friendly ethics events Family fashion feminism field guide Florida football George Clooney gifts health holidays honeymoon Jennifer Garner kids Marissa Mayer marriage Mexico NYC party crashing pets philosophy photos products Relais & Chateaux scams sex sexy shopping travel video